Ducks, art, and greenhouses - plenty to do outdoors this weekend | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have made it to the weekend and we're here to help you plan a fun one!

It's shaping up to be nice outside so we've got a couple of events to get you out to enjoy the weather.

Steel City Duck Derby

Let's start in Allegheny Commons Park with the Steel City Duck Derby.

Around 10,000 rubber ducks will swim their way to the finish line in Lake Elizabeth and you can "adopt" a duck to race in the derby to win prizes!

There will also be food, music, and other games going on.

It all gets going tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. with the derby set for 1 p.m.

Check out more on their website at this link.

Arts Festival on Walnut Street

Paintings, crafts, and other types of art will be on display this weekend in Shadyside.

It's the return of the Arts Festival on Walnut Street.

The event is free and open to the public and offers fine art and affordable crafts by local and national artists.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

We've got the details on their website at this link.

Gardner's Farm & Greenhouse Botanical Art & Garden Show

You can head to Harmony on Saturday for the Gardener's Farm & Greenhouse Botanical Art & Garden Show.

It takes over Gardner's Farm & Greenhouse on Perry Highway from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Organizers said you can spend the day immersed in flowers, buy works from local artists, and see the butterflies!

Get more information right here!