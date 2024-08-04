Pittsburgh area sees dry start to Monday before possible storms during afternoon, evening hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hot and dry weather on Sunday has led to temperatures in the upper 80s and close to 90 on Monday before a storm chance arrives (mainly north) late afternoon and evening.

Climate Data: Average High: 83 | Average Low: 63

Alert: Possible First Alert Weather Days for Monday (late afternoon/evening) and Tuesday for isolated severe storm risk. Not impressive at this time.

Aware: Hot Monday; storm chances late, and into Tues/Wed with a cold front.

Isolated severe storms are possible, but not likely for everyone, and the biggest threat would be damaging wind and hail, with the most likely area being north of Pittsburgh.

Tuesday brings a cold front crossing the region and a chance for more isolated severe storms (1 out of 5 risk). First Alert Weather Days are possible late Monday and Tuesday, but I am holding off to see how later model data looks.

The cold front will continue its progression southward through the day Tuesday. The area from Pittsburgh and points south will likely be warmest, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and cooler temperatures over the northern half of our area. Tuesday also has the highest rain coverage, with numerous showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

An isolated severe storm is possible with the main threats being strong wind gusts.

Lingering clouds and showers are expected on Wednesday as the cold front will likely stall out and get hung up in or just south of our area. This is mainly because we will be watching the remnants of what will be Hurricane Debby work their way into the Carolinas.

With the current path, we could see some showers late Thursday through late Friday, but that could change with the forecast track. Higher rainfall amounts and coverage will likely be east of the Appalachians before Debby gets carried out to sea by a cold front late in the week.

