Pittsburgh looking a dry week ahead with warm weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday morning begins with generally clear skies for most and rather cool with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

This afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures to reach around the same levels and if not a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Warmer air will begin to advect into the region tonight into Monday morning, so although Monday morning will be seasonably cool, it will certainly not be as cool as Sunday morning. A few clouds may skim the northern half of Western Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon as weak atmospheric disturbance moves past the area.

This upcoming week's forecast looks fairly uneventful.

A slow-moving area of high pressure from the Midwest states will park over our region and lead to a fairly consistent forecast of mostly sunny skies each afternoon and clear skies overnight. Westerly followed by south to southeasterly low-level flow will mean a gradual warming trend in temperatures as well.

The peak of the warmth looks to arrive by Thursday before temperatures drop off a few degrees toward the end of the week with increasing clouds.

We will be closely watching the Bay of Campeche and the Western Gulf of Mexico for our next tropical storm or potential hurricane by midweek. The next name on the 2024 naming list would be 'Francine'. A general track toward the north toward the Texas-Louisiana border is expected by late Wednesday into Thursday.

It is possible that moisture from remnants of whatever becomes of Francine will eventually move north into Southeast and Ohio Valley by this upcoming weekend, however, global models currently suggest that blocking a ridge of high pressure may suppress the remnants of this system or even prevent it from moving in our direction.

It is still several days early and minor shifts in the upper air pattern could result in a different outcome, but right now the prospects for rain do not look great for our area.

