Drug bust in New Castle finds drugs hidden in crib and diaper box

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - A man is in custody following a massive drug bust in New Castle earlier this week.

According to the New Castle Police Department, on Wednesday, their narcotics unit along with the Lawrence County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Oak Leaf Gardens Apartment Complex.

Once they were inside, they found four adults and a 10-month-old baby.

A search of the unit found a large amount of heroin and fentanyl throughout the apartment, including in the baby crib, a Pampers box, and several bags of it.

They also found a digital scale, a handgun, marijuana, alprazolam tablets, and a cell phone.

Interviews with those inside the apartment led police to learn that the drugs belonged to 23-year-old Youngstown, Ohio native Vincent Hill.

He was taken into custody and is facing charges of firearms violations, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Children and youth services was contacted to take care of the child.