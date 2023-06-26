Drought water: Some Pennsylvania water supply systems ask customers to conserve water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania got some rain Monday, but experts said it was not enough.

On a day we're talking about a water shortage, water is really everywhere you look. The water lines won't run dry soon, but a drought expert said we're seeing up to 5 inches less rain this year, which is a lot.

"The whole process with our drought watch declaration is an awareness of the dry conditions, and that we really want to start preparing for if things get worse," said Susan Weaver, the drought coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The last time a drought emergency was declared in Pennsylvania was 21 years ago, and we're still steps away from that. But 19 water supply systems statewide have sent out letters asking customers to voluntarily conserve.

"We want people to pay attention," Weaver said. "And then if we don't get the type of rain and it gets more dry, then they've already started changing some of their behaviors."