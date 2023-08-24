Watch CBS News
Drought watch lifted for most of Pittsburgh area

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The drought watch was lifted for most of the Pittsburgh area, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Thursday.

In western Pennsylvania, only Fayette, Venango and Clarion counties remain under a drought watch after the Commonwealth Drought Task Force had a meeting. 

Residents under a drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5-10% a day, or about 3-6 gallons. The DEP said residents can conserve water by running the dishwasher and washing machine less often, shortening shower time and checking for leaks.

The DEP said it determines drought conditions by looking at information from public water suppliers and data on four indicators: precipitation, surface water flow, groundwater level and soil moisture.

August 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

