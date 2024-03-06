Drones are putting eyes on emergencies faster and easier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In emergencies, first responders said there's a new angle of attack.

The Port Vue Fire Department recently deployed a fleet of more than a dozen drones, and the department is getting more than its money's worth out of them.

Police officers, SWAT team members and firefighters were all ears, ready to soon bring a new tool to the scene of an emergency. Mike Pasko, Port Vue rescue captain and drone pilot, showed off the goods

"You can have a thermo drone. You can see what's out in the woods," Pasko said.

His department is committed to a new drone program, and other departments are taking note. It's putting eyes on emergencies faster and easier.

"You can see if a tanker's on fire instead of putting people out there to take a look at it," Pasko said. "I can fly my drone, see the placards and see what's going on and them in a command center can see what's going on."

Allegheny County Hazmat Deputy Chief Jim Eaborn set up a hazmat operation refresher course, talking about a hypothetical scenario of a rail yard fire, like what happened last year in East Palestine, Ohio.

Pasko says drones put fewer lives at risk and can assess damage quickly.

"You don't want them in that hot zone too long," he said. "But if I can put my drone in there for a half hour before them and know what's going on, they have a better idea of what they need to do."

And it's not just for fires. Port Vue's drone pilot Bo Kwasny says the department is expanding its reach.

"Search and rescues, we do wildfire, we search for hunters, we even do underwater," he said.

And don't forget the biggest threat to our local law enforcement: armed fugitives on the run. A thermo drone can track the fugitive's body heat and find the fugitive in the most secluded of places.

"It's a lot easier for us to cover a lot of ground and a little safer at times, so that helps out the police department and helps out the fire department and the community," Kwasny said.

Pasko said he is ready and willing to help train and bring drones to other areas.

"You can call Port Vue and we'll come out and help you out," Pasko said. "We're here to help the community."

