Bridge on driveway collapses under truck

Bridge on driveway collapses under truck

Bridge on driveway collapses under truck

DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person suffered minor injuries after a truck collapsed a bridge part of a driveway in Beaver County.

Dispatchers said the bridge collapsed near Blackhawk Road in Darlington.

One person suffered minor injuries after a truck collapsed a bridge part of a driveway in Darlington, Beaver County. (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, a tow truck was there.

One person was injured, but dispatchers said the injuries weren't serious.