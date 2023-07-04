Drivers line up for gas after Sheetz rolls back prices to $1.776 per gallon for 4th of July tribute to 1776

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Drivers lined up all across Western Pennsylvania after the clock struck midnight to fill their vehicles up with cheap gas in honor of Independence Day.

At 12:01, Sheetz rolled back prices on all types of fuel except for diesel at all 675+ locations to $1.776 per gallon out of tribute to 1776.

From Ford Cliff in Armstrong County to Weavertown Road in Canonsburg and Library Road in Bethel Park, Sheetz locations were packed full of vehicles just after midnight.

Steve Benko

The deal will run until gas runs out.