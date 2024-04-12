Drivers beware - two critical Pittsburgh traffic ramps to close for the weekend and beyond

Closures coming to Boulevard of the Allies this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major route from the east and a pair of critical ramps are closing tonight and in one case, it's for more than just the weekend.

The detours will go through the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.

We're talking about the inbound Boulevard of the Allies and that closure starts at 8 p.m. on Friday night and one of those ramps will not reopen until next Wednesday.

The Boulevard of the Allies is closing through the Uptown section from Magee Hospital to almost Mercy Hospital for extensive bridge expansion dam work.

"Several of them are out there already and this is going to be our last weekend to replace all those expansion dams, so we're getting there," said Doug Thompson from PennDOT District 11.

This means you won't be able to use the little slip ramp coming out of Oakland off of 5th Avenue that takes you to the Boulevard of the Allies and eventually to the Liberty Bridge.

Instead, all the traffic will be over on Fifth Avenue.

"Our detour is going to simply continue on down Fifth Avenue into town to get on the Parkway there," Thompson said.

This is especially crucial for any going to Saturday events or the Penguins game.

If you don't want to miss puck drop, Thompson said to make sure you know where the detour is.

"Plan an alternate route to avoid that area and get to town on time," he said.

The Boulevard of the Allies works also means the ramp down onto the Parkway East will be out of commission with the detour to the parkway again down Fifth Avenue to the Ross Street-Grant Street area.

As always, to get where you're going, follow the signs.

To say you're going to have to pay attention to these signs would be an understatement if you don't know, the Ross Street and Grant Street area.

So, if you're coming into town this weekend for a show or the Pens game, just know the Boulevard of the Allies is not going to be available from Oakland to town, and the ramp to the inbound Parkway won't be back until Wednesday. That means Monday and Tuesday your last entry to the inbound Parkway East will be Squirrel Hill.