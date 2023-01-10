Watch CBS News
Driver slams into Dunkin' store in South Union Township, Fayette Co.

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A driver slammed into a Dunkin' location in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a large hole in the side of the building. 

A large hole was left in the side of the building following the crash that occurred along Morgantown Street in South Union Township sometime just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

img-4447.jpg
A vehicle crashed into the side of the Dunkin' location along Morgantown Road in South Union Township overnight. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

It's unclear if anyone was injured or when repairs are expected to begin. 

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 4:14 AM

