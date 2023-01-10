Driver slams into Dunkin' store in South Union Township, Fayette Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A driver slammed into a Dunkin' location in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a large hole in the side of the building.
A large hole was left in the side of the building following the crash that occurred along Morgantown Street in South Union Township sometime just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
It's unclear if anyone was injured or when repairs are expected to begin.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.