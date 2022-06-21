Watch CBS News
Driver rescued after truck crashes into tree in New Beaver Borough

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Driver rescued after pickup truck crashes into tree
Driver rescued after pickup truck crashes into tree 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man had to be rescued after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Route 168.

The crash happened on Monday afternoon in New Beaver Borough.

The driver's legs were pinned under the dashboard of the truck and firefighters had to cut away parts of the pickup to free him.

The rescue took around 45 minutes.

The man was taken to the hospital. 

There has been no update on his condition. 

First published on June 21, 2022 / 2:14 AM

