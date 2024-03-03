Watch CBS News
Driver of military truck taken to the hospital after crash on I-79 in Butler County

HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Two military vehicles were involved in a crash on I-79 on Saturday. 

According to Harmony volunteer firefighters, around 4:00 p.m., they were called to the scene for reports of a crash. 

Once on the scene, they found that a military truck had crashed into a guardrail with the driver trapped inside the truck. 

Crews were able to get the driver-side door open and remove the dashboard off of the driver's legs. 

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

The crash is under investigation. 

First published on March 3, 2024 / 7:48 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

