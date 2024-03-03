Driver of military truck taken to the hospital after crash on I-79 in Butler County

Driver rescued after military truck crashes on I-79

HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Two military vehicles were involved in a crash on I-79 on Saturday.

According to Harmony volunteer firefighters, around 4:00 p.m., they were called to the scene for reports of a crash.

Once on the scene, they found that a military truck had crashed into a guardrail with the driver trapped inside the truck.

Crews were able to get the driver-side door open and remove the dashboard off of the driver's legs.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

