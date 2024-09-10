Driver hits 2 pedestrians in Downtown Pittsburgh after suffering medical emergency, officials say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver hit two pedestrians crossing the street in Downtown Pittsburgh after suffering an apparent medical emergency on Tuesday, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said first responders were called to the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Centre Avenue around 7 p.m. for the crash. Authorities said the 42-year-old man was driving his pickup truck away from Fifth Avenue when he hit the two pedestrians crossing the street in the crosswalk.

Police, Fire, & EMS responded at ~7:15pm for a collision at 6th Ave. & Centre Ave. where two pedestrians were struck. They were transported in stable condition.



The 42y.o. male driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency.



Full info: https://t.co/HRx0FpXnNV pic.twitter.com/QXnZ6WfTI3 — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 11, 2024

The pedestrians, a man and woman, were "conscious, alert, and speaking with officers and medics" at the scene, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. They were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after suffering the apparent medical emergency, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. The driver's vehicle also hit the BNY Mellon parking garage at the corner of the intersection.

Police are investigating.