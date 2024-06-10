Driver hospitalized after crash during horse race at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A driver was flown to the hospital after an accident over the weekend at The Meadows racetrack in Washington.

The video shows three horses getting tangled up during the harness race on Saturday. One horse started falling back, and the injured horse and driver were thrown onto the track.

The driver, Mike Wilder, was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. The horse had to be euthanized.

KDKA-TV has reached out to get an update on Wilder's status.