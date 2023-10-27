Police: Speeding driver without valid license hits 2 trick-or treaters in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 33-year-old driver who has not had a valid license since 2009 reportedly hit two trick-or-treaters on Thursday night in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

The New Cumberland Police Department said in a release that Lindsey Rowe was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, driving while suspended and driving vehicle at safe speeds in connection with the incident.

New Cumberland police said officers were called at around 7 p.m. on Thursday to a crash involving two pedestrians on 5th Street. Officials said two pedestrians were hit while crossing the street during trick or treat. Police said the driver, Rowe, was speeding when she hit the two victims, who were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

CBS 21 reports that police said the two pedestrians were trick-or-treaters, adding that they were likely involved in Lower Allen Township's Trick or Treat Night event.

Police told CBS 21 that Rowe said it "all happened so fast" after the crash. Law enforcement told the TV station that the 33-year-old has not had a valid driver's license since 2009. Court documents obtained by CBS 21 also show that Rowe was cited in 2017 and 2021 for driving without a license.

CBS 21 reported that police said one of the trick-or-treaters had severe road rash and a leg injury, while the other trick-or-treater had a possible broken leg and head injury. Their ages are not known at this time.