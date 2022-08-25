Watch CBS News
Driver flees scene of wrong way crash in Lawrence County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are searching for one of the drivers in a wrong-way crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County. 

Around 3:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. 

The driver of the passenger vehicle fled on foot after the crash. 

As for the driver of the pickup truck, they remained on the scene and did not appear to sustain any injuries. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 5:27 AM

