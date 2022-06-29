Watch CBS News
Driver charged in wrong-way Route 28 crash that injured 8 children, 2 others

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman has been charged in a wrong-way crash on Route 28 that injured eight children in her minivan and two adults in another car.

Shaler police said 31-year-old Fato Muya got onto Route 28 the wrong way last week and crashed head-on into a Ford Taurus between Millvale and Etna. 

Of the eight children ages 1 to 11 in Muya's minivan, at least four weren't wearing seatbelts, police said. Everyone was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.  

Eight children and three adults were injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 28 in Shaler Township on June 20, 2022.  (Photo: Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company)

After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, police said Muya has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed and traffic violations like restraint systems and diving on divided highways. 

First published on June 29, 2022 / 6:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

