Drew Maggi gets first MLB at-bat after spending 13 years in minors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was Maggi-cal night at PNC Park -- and not just for the Pirates when it came to the 8-1 win the team had over the Dodgers.
For Drew Maggi, it was a special night, as he made his Major League debut after spending 13 years in the minors.
Maggi was brought into the game in the 8th inning to pinch-hit for Andrew McCutchen.
When Maggi stepped up to the plate, he was met with a standing ovation from his teammates and from the crowd at PNC Park.
Maggi's parents who were in the crowd were visibly emotional at the awesome moment for their son.
After the game, Maggi's father said he'd never met anyone with more determination.
Maggi has played over 1,100 games in various minor leagues for a number of organizations, but he can now call himself a Major League Baseball player.
