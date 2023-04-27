Drew Maggi gets first MLB at-bat after spending 13 years in minors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was Maggi-cal night at PNC Park -- and not just for the Pirates when it came to the 8-1 win the team had over the Dodgers.

For Drew Maggi, it was a special night, as he made his Major League debut after spending 13 years in the minors.

Welcome to the Show, Drew. pic.twitter.com/eUUVv5XH2k — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 27, 2023

Maggi was brought into the game in the 8th inning to pinch-hit for Andrew McCutchen.

When Maggi stepped up to the plate, he was met with a standing ovation from his teammates and from the crowd at PNC Park.

Maggi-ical moment for Drew Maggi pic.twitter.com/EuBrDIwncF — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 27, 2023

Maggi's parents who were in the crowd were visibly emotional at the awesome moment for their son.

How can you not be romantic about baseball? Drew Maggi gets his first MLB at-bat after a 13 year journey. His parent’s reaction got me right in the feels. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/yKjQ5THjLA — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) April 27, 2023

After the game, Maggi's father said he'd never met anyone with more determination.

"I've never met anyone with more determination," says father of 33-year-old @Pirates rookie Drew Maggi, who got his first major league at bat tonight after 13 seasons in the minors. He struck out, earning a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/K2PFFtzY7L — Ken Rice (@kenricekdka) April 27, 2023

Maggi has played over 1,100 games in various minor leagues for a number of organizations, but he can now call himself a Major League Baseball player.