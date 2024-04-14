DreamLife Recovery, Paws Across Pittsburgh host adoption event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Finding pets a forever home was the goal of DreamLife Recovery and Paws Across Pittsburgh at an animal adoption event on Sunday.

The event encouraged those in attendance to interact with foster dogs from Paws Across Pittsburgh, hoping to find their perfect match.

Organizers told KDKA-TV that just some of the pets the organization has to offer were on display.

"There are a lot of dogs here that are available for adoption, but also you can fill out applications and get connected with Paws Across Pittsburgh. They have a lot more dogs on their website and pets to be adopted. So, [it's] Sort of a way to get connected with people and let them see what it's about," said Mike Iwinski of DreamLife Recovery.

