Dravosburg council to vote on traffic changes after deadly crash

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Leaders in Dravosburg will vote Tuesday on an ordinance to change traffic patterns after a deadly crash.

Fifteen-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner died when a car hit the van she was riding in on the way to school.

The van was making a left turn onto Richland Avenue when it was hit.

The borough council will vote on an ordinance to make left turns onto Richland Avenue illegal. The council will also vote on putting up jersey barriers.

A witness told KDKA-TV that the car that hit the van was speeding.