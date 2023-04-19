Dr. Rhonda Phillips named next president of Chatham University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is now a new leader at Chatham University.

Dr. Rhonda Phillips is taking on the role of president this summer.

"Enhancing student experiences is a passion for me and I am thrilled to lead the university that influenced Rachel Carson to shape new environmental standards while leaving a legacy that influenced my own and countless others' work in sustainable development," Dr. Phillips said.

She becomes the 10th woman to lead the university.

She currently serves as a dean at Purdue University and will take over for Dr. David Finegold who made the decision to leave the position after seven years.

"Dr. Phillips was the unanimous choice of the Board of Trustees based in large part on her commitment to fostering inclusive and transformative learning environments and opportunities, which is a hallmark of the Chatham undergraduate experience," said David M. Hall, Chair of Chatham University's Board of Trustees.