"Dr. Phil" is coming to an end after 21 seasons as host Phil McGraw seeks new venture

The longtime CBS daytime talk show "Dr. Phil" is coming to an end after more than two decades. In a statement, host Phil McGraw said that he wants to expand his audience in a new venture, as he has "grave concerns for the American family."

McGraw grew to national fame in the late 1990s with his featured segment on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." A few years later in 2002, his own talk show debuted. According to CBS Media Ventures, the show has maintained a top spot in its television genre for the 21 years it has aired and has been nominated for 31 Emmys. The show brings on families with members of all ages to tackle numerous issues, including addiction, health, behavioral issues, relationships and more.

Prior to his entertainment career, McGraw went to the University of North Texas, where he earned a doctoral degree in clinical psychology. He later participated in a post-doctoral fellowship in forensic psychology from the Wilmington Institute and was a licensed psychologist practicing clinical psychology in Texas until he moved to California to launch his show.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw said in a statement. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children."

He went on to say that while he's moving on from his daytime talk show, he is planning a new venture. CBS Media Ventures said that McGraw is now planning something in the prime-time market, which will be announced at a later date and launched in early 2024.

"I am compelled to enage [sic] with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family," he said, "and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values."

Library episodes of McGraw's show will be made available for the 2023-2024 season and beyond, which will include new content and updates, CBS Media Ventures said.