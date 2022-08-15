Watch CBS News
Local News

Dr. Paul Nemiroff, former KDKA medical reporter, dies at age 73

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Former KDKA medical editor Dr. Paul Nemiroff dies at 73
Former KDKA medical editor Dr. Paul Nemiroff dies at 73 01:05

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have some sad news to pass along about a member of the KDKA family.

Former KDKA medical reporter, Dr. Paul Nemiroff, has died.

Dr. Paul came to KDKA in 2002, following a stint at our sister station, KCBS, in Los Angeles.

While covering the many medical stories of Pittsburgh, he met and married longtime KDKA anchor Patrice King Brown.

patrice-paul.png
While covering the many medical stories of Pittsburgh, he met and married longtime KDKA anchor Patrice King Brown. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Dr. Paul left KDKA in 2009, shortly before Patrice's retirement.

But his broadcasting career is just a fraction of his tremendous talent.

Dr. Paul first received a PhD in psychology, and later went back to school to become an MD. His work in both health fields was known across the country and around the world.

As a head and neck surgeon, Dr. Paul performed some 10,000 surgeries during his career.

He was once considered for the position of U.S. Surgeon General.

Dr. Paul died last Wednesday at the age of 73.

All of us here at KDKA, send our love and sympathy to Patrice and Dr. Paul's family.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 3:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.