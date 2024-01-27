Watch CBS News
Dozens of Pittsburgh area healthcare workers hit with surprise medical bills after not receiving insurance

By Patrick Damp

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) - Dozens of healthcare workers said they've been paying for insurance their employer has not been providing for close to a year. 

Workers at Mon Valley Care Center in Monongahela said it's led to some being hit with thousands of dollars in medical bills that they believed were covered. 

Penn Highlands Healthcare owns the care center and they shared a statement saying: 

"Mon Valley Care Center is a joint partnership, the partners are working with the insurance provider to resolve the issue." 

