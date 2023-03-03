57 charged in connection with large-scale operation trafficking drugs throughout western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dozens of people were charged after a years-long investigation targeting a large-scale organization trafficking drugs throughout western Pennsylvania and several other places across the country, officials announced on Friday.

Fifty-seven people were charged with violating federal narcotics and firearms laws after the joint investigation with FBI Pittsburgh, Phoenix, several other offices and Homeland Security Investigations.

During the investigation, 2 million fentanyl pills were seized along with cocaine, meth, heroin, more than $500,000 in cash and dozens of firearms, FBI Special Agent In Charge Mike Nordwall said.

According to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti, the investigation started with street-level violence from a Cleveland gang that had "set up shop" in Johnstown and ended by disrupting operations as far as Mexico.

It led to indictments against people involved in a Phoenix-based operation and against others accused of bringing the drugs into Pennsylvania. Dozens were also charged in state court, Rivetti said.

The prosecutor-led multi-agency Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force spearheaded the investigation called "Operation Lake Effect."