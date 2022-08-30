Downtown businesses hope more workers return to offices in September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Downtown Pittsburgh emptied out with the pandemic, and it has been slow to come back.

As office workers continue to work from home and restaurants and stores hurt for customers, the streets lack bustle. Some are pinning their hopes on workers returning in September, but others have their doubts.

The lunchtime crowd at the Apollo Cafe isn't what it used to be.

"I'll never see that ever again, my lines out the door," Christina Hammerling said.

"Between food costs, rents, we're just making it right now," Hammerling added.

Even at midday, the streets of the Golden Triangle are mostly empty. Only about 40 to 45 percent of office workers are back and most are working hybrid — Mondays and Fridays at home. The hope is more will return after Labor Day.

"We certainly heard from the major companies talking about a big push for folks after summer vacation, school starting back up, getting more people back into the office," said Jeremy Waldrup, director of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Law firms, banks and financial services firms want their workers back in the office. Though hopeful of a September surge, Waldrup concedes every major employer has already attempted to coax employees back, with limited success.

"We certainly hoped to see more people in Downtown and in our office buildings," Waldrup said. "It's slow to come, but we're still very optimistic about the future of our region and our city and of Downtown, which is a big economic engine."

The trend to work from home has resulted in a glut of office space. Some big office towers now report 20 to 22 percent vacancies, a percentage that is already increasing as companies relocate or lease less space.

Some like the Gulf Tower are now considering converting all of that empty space to residential units, but real estate lawyer Kirk Burkley said that won't turn things around.

"It's going to take a collective, concerted effort by the business community and civic and government leaders," Burkley said.

But Hammerling isn't counting on things changing anytime soon.

"We're waiting for September. They're saying more people are coming, but I just don't see it. It keeps changing and changing and changing. I think this is the new norm."