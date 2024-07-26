Downtown Pittsburgh sushi restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A sushi restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh was hit with a consumer alert after an inspection.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the consumer alert for No. 1 Sushi Sushi following an inspection on Thursday.

According to the inspection report, there were multiple malfunctioning coolers. "There is not sufficient refrigeration capacity to operate safely," the report said.

The inspector said packaged salmon, white fish and romaine lettuce had to be thrown away because they weren't being held at low enough temperatures.

The report also notes that there are ten seats for customers, but there are no public bathrooms.

The violations involving food holding temperatures are considered medium risk, meaning they're hazards that may add to the risk of food-borne illness or injury.

The health department issues a consumer alert when a food facility is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards, potentially posing a risk to public health.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.