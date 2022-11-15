Woman walking by fight in downtown Pittsburgh shot in leg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman walking by a fight between two people in downtown Pittsburgh was shot in the leg on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers found the injured woman after they responded to a shot fired call on Fourth Avenue and Smithfield Street. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooting happened during a fight between two other people on Smithfield Street. Officers said the intended target stayed on scene to talk.

There's no threat to the public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. There was no word on any arrests or charges.