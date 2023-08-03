Program hopes to turn old Downtown Pittsburgh storefronts into business incubators

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership introduced a new program it hopes will turn empty storefronts into places for both art and commerce.

The objective of the program is to take old storefronts that are doing nothing for the people who own them and make them business incubators and allow local artists to show the world what they have.

Kim Reilly, who works Downtown, said, "It's not inviting to folks from out of town makes look like we're struggling as a city."

"It just makes it look like it's abandoned," said Lisa Anthony, who also works Downtown. "There's no vibe."

So what do you do with them? On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced Project Pop-Up. It's essentially a plan to fill the dead spaces.

"Whether that be retail focused specifically or more experiential through art galleries or museums," said Cate Irvin with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Once selected, Project Pop-Up participants will be awarded grants up to $15,000 per storefront.

"Through this program, they can have access to these spaces without having to worry about rent for the first six to 12 months as well as having some grants," Irvin said.

"This is really a chance for folks to access the Downtown market that wouldn't normally have that opportunity otherwise," Irvin added.

But it's also about creativity. Not all storefronts are turnkey-ready for commerce but make wonderful urban canvasses.

"Our outside spaces can also be our art galleries so we can look at the windows as an art gallery that everyone can experience as they walk around Downtown," Irvin said.

Applications are being accepted between now and Sept. 4.

"And we're hoping this is just the first phase of a much larger project," Irvin said.