Gunfire in downtown Pittsburgh hits Passport Academy charter school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No one was injured after shots were fired in downtown Pittsburgh, hitting Passport Academy charter school.

Police confirmed there was damage to at least one building in the 900 block of Penn Avenue after shots were fired. No one was hit.

Two people were detained, but Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 Commander Matthew Lackner couldn't say if they were considered suspects.

A bullet hole could be seen in the doorway of Passport Academy charter school. The school, along with CAPA and Urban Pathways, were placed on lockdowns that have since been lifted.

A bullet went through a window at Urban Pathways charter school after shots were fired on Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh on Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

Lackner said police are processing the scene and looking for evidence. It's unclear what led to the gunfire or where it started.

"We believe the shots came from pedestrians, people who were walking," Lackner said. "We have no evidence that those shots came from a vehicle."

He said police believe there's no danger to the public.

