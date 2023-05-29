Downtown Pittsburgh full of activity as Memorial Day marks unofficial start of summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and it's beginning to feel a lot like summer in Pittsburgh.

This week, you can finally ditch your spring jackets. Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far.

People are already taking advantage of the beautiful weather in Downtown Pittsburgh, especially at Point State Park.

For Robert and Leslie Littrell, the unofficial start of summer means one thing:

"For us, it's being on our bikes, so being outside, just being out in nature," Leslie Littrell said.

"It looks like it's going to be a perfect time to ride," said Robert Littrell.

KDKA-TV caught up with the couple at Point State Park, right before they left for their long trip on two wheels.

"We're from Lexington, Kentucky, and we came up to ride the Gap Trail. We're going to ride from Pittsburgh over the next few days down to Frostburg," said Robert Littrell.

Robert and Leslie Littrell just left Point State Park and started their long ride on two wheels on the Gap Trail. Many other people are walking their dogs, running and soaking up the unofficial start of Summer.



I’ll show you at noon on @KDKA! pic.twitter.com/otWsbRz1IA — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) May 29, 2023

It's beginning to feel a lot like summer. This week, temperatures are heating up to the upper 80s.

"That's a little bit warm, but it'll be fine. I think it's supposed to cool down in the evenings, so that'll be great. Just no rain in the forecast, so that's really a plus," said Leslie Littrell.

This time of year is Niki Adler's favorite to go for a walk with her dog Bubbles.

"Every day, he has to get out every single day, but this is a gift," Adler said.

Many people are also going for runs, exercising outside and just soaking it all in.

"I think just knowing that we have the whole summer ahead of us, like when you're a kid and it's summer vacation, even though we're adults and working it still feels that way," said Adler.

"Everybody, just get out and enjoy yourselves," said Leslie Littrell.

Just don't forget your sunglasses and sunscreen.