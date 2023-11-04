Watch CBS News
Local News

Downtown apartment complex briefly evacuated due to fire

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Scooter fire leads to evacuation of downtown apartments
Scooter fire leads to evacuation of downtown apartments 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Saturday morning fire led to a brief evacuation of a downtown apartment complex. 

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, crews were called to the Keystone Flats Apartments on Third Avenue for reports of a fire that broke out in one of the apartments. 

Early reports said the fire was caused by an electric scooter. 

It's unclear if that's the case or if anyone was hurt as a result. 

We will have more details as they become available. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on November 4, 2023 / 11:32 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.