Downtown apartment complex briefly evacuated due to fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Saturday morning fire led to a brief evacuation of a downtown apartment complex.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, crews were called to the Keystone Flats Apartments on Third Avenue for reports of a fire that broke out in one of the apartments.

Early reports said the fire was caused by an electric scooter.

It's unclear if that's the case or if anyone was hurt as a result.

We will have more details as they become available.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details