Candidates for Pennsylvania governor making last-ditch effort ahead of election

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The midterm election is just one week away, and the candidates for Pennsylvania governor are hitting the campaign trail in different parts of the state.

"I want to be governor so I can do my part all across Pennsylvania," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania governor.

Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, who is running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, spoke to a crowd of voters on Pittsburgh's North Shore on Tuesday night.

Shapiro talked about investing in law enforcement and improving schools.

"Doing my part means investing in every child by investing in our public schools all around this commonwealth," Shapiro said. "By doing away with standardized testing and bringing back vo-tech to our classroom to show our kids a future of opportunity, putting a mental health counselor in every school building because our kids are struggling and they need help right now."

He also said he wants to raise the minimum wage to $15, expand union rights and boost the economy.

"We're going to be aggressive when it comes to creating all kinds of new jobs, by being all of the above energy governor, tens of thousands of green energy jobs in our commonwealth," Shapiro said.

Shapiro and Davis said they would protect women's rights.

"I am here to tell you we trust the women of Pennsylvania to make their own reproductive health care decisions, and we're always going to stand for a woman's right to choose," Davis said.

Shapiro called out his republican opponent, state Senator Doug Mastriano.

"This is a must-win because this guy is unbelievably dangerous and extreme," Shapiro said.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald shared his support for Shapiro and Davis.

"We have a chance seven days from now to elect a governor and lieutenant governor who are going to work on behalf of every single one of us," Fitzgerald said.

Meanwhile, Mastriano was in State College hosting a rally on Tuesday. He will bring his "Restore Freedom Tour Rally" to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night with Ben Carson. The rally will be at Crowne Plaza Pittsburgh South at 5 p.m.

Before coming to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Shapiro and Davis spent the day kicking off their "Big Fights Bus Tour" in Erie, Clarion, and Beaver counties.

According to a CBS News battleground tracker poll, Shapiro leads Mastriano 54% to 45%.