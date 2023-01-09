Do's and don'ts of clearing a frosty windshield on a winter morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There is nothing worse on a frigid January morning than to have a frosty mess to deal with on your windshield, but there are ways to make defrosting easier.

All window clearing begins with getting your vehicle started and turning on the defroster.

Jeff Zukerman, owner of Ryan's Autoglass, says use your visors.

"Heating the car is very important," he said. "Let the car warm up. If you flip the visor down, it will keep the air flowing on the windshield versus just flowing back in the car - to concentrate on the area to keep it as clear as possible.

Defrosting does take time, so have a little patience.

"The average cars - five to 10 minutes," Zukerman said,

While we're inside the car, Zukerman says moisture brought in on your feet creates trapped humidity.

"The humidity ends up freezing and usually sticks to the windshield before it sticks inside windows," Zukerman said.

KDKA's John Shumway: "So, I read this thing that said put cat litter in a sock and put it up here on your dashboard?"

Zukerman: "Really, oh it will absorb moisture. I've never done it but it's very obvious that it would absorb some of the moisture in the car."

His preference is a bag of rock salt in the back seat or back of the SUV, partially opened.

"Whatever you can do to pull the moisture out, please do if you park your car in a garage overnight," Zukerman said. "Let the windows down a little bit, let the air escape because there is trapped humidity.

The defroster coupled with a two-part rubbing alcohol, one part water mixture or low temperature rated windshield washer sprayed on the outside of the window will have you scraping it clear easier and faster.