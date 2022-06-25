Watch CBS News
Local News

Dormont highlights Pride Month with celebration and festival

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pride Festival takes place in Dormont
Pride Festival takes place in Dormont 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride month festivities are still happening, and in Dormont today, the LGBTQ Community Committee is teaming up with Dormont Arts for the Dormont Spark/Pride Arts and Music Festival.

There will be live music, visual arts, vendors, food, and more.

The event runs from 2 PM until 8 PM on Potomac Avenue in Dormont.

You can check out the event page on Facebook for details on more of the organizations that will be there offering resources to the LGBTQ community.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 4:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.