Dormont highlights Pride Month with celebration and festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride month festivities are still happening, and in Dormont today, the LGBTQ Community Committee is teaming up with Dormont Arts for the Dormont Spark/Pride Arts and Music Festival.
There will be live music, visual arts, vendors, food, and more.
The event runs from 2 PM until 8 PM on Potomac Avenue in Dormont.
You can check out the event page on Facebook for details on more of the organizations that will be there offering resources to the LGBTQ community.
