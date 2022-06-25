Dormont highlights Pride Month with celebration and festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride month festivities are still happening, and in Dormont today, the LGBTQ Community Committee is teaming up with Dormont Arts for the Dormont Spark/Pride Arts and Music Festival.

There will be live music, visual arts, vendors, food, and more.

The event runs from 2 PM until 8 PM on Potomac Avenue in Dormont.

You can check out the event page on Facebook for details on more of the organizations that will be there offering resources to the LGBTQ community.