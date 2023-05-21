Dor Hadash members ride to support refugee resettlement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Members of the congregation Dor Hadash kicked off their trek to bike 300 miles on Saturday,

It's in support of refugee resettlement in Pittsburgh. Riders wore Dor Hadash hats and blue ribbons as they departed on their journey.

"One of our commitments is to assist people with rent, utilities, and just the basics of getting through life the first year," Rich Weinberg, chair of the congregation's Social Action Committee, said.

This is the third year for the bike ride. Their goal is to raise $12,000.