Watch CBS News
Local Community

Dor Hadash members ride to support refugee resettlement

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Dor Hadash members ride to support refugee resettlement
Dor Hadash members ride to support refugee resettlement 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Members of the congregation Dor Hadash kicked off their trek to bike 300 miles on Saturday,

It's in support of refugee resettlement in Pittsburgh. Riders wore Dor Hadash hats and blue ribbons as they departed on their journey.

"One of our commitments is to assist people with rent, utilities, and just the basics of getting through life the first year," Rich Weinberg, chair of the congregation's Social Action Committee, said.

This is the third year for the bike ride. Their goal is to raise $12,000.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 5:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.