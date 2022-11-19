Don't 'burn' money this winter: Helpful ways to save on your energy bills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It has been downright cold.

That means chances are you've probably cranked out the heat in your home.

However, that also means you're probably worried about seeing a rise in your heating bill this season.

Now, there are ways you can save on how much it'll cost to keep your home warm and toasty.

Consumer reports recently looked into some steps to take to help keep your home heating bills in check.

A big one is to make sure your home is weatherized - simply put, it's a way to make sure the warm air stays inside your home.

That means looking for doors that fit snugly into the frames and making sure that your basements and attics are insulated adequately.

Also, make sure to check on your windows to see if they need caulking or even replaced.

The department of energy estimates that weatherizing your home could bring down both heating and cooling costs by 20 percent per year.

One thing to do is schedule a checkup of your home's heating and cooling systems with a professional. That will help check safety issues like carbon monoxide leaks and help with spot maintenance such as dirty air filters.

There's also the option to get a more in-depth evaluation of your home by getting an energy audit done.

This will spot ways you can save on heating costs such as insufficient insulation or even spotting parts that need replacing.

The energy department estimates that an audit could help lower your energy bills by as much as 30 percent.

One last thing to seek out - tax breaks.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, you may be eligible for tax credits of between $4,000-$8,000 for cutting your energy use, depending on your income.