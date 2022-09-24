Watch CBS News
Donora man found guilty of attempted murder in bar fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting a Donora man of attempted murder in a bar fight three years ago.

Two men and a woman were wounded in a knife attack at Just A Tavern in March 2019.

According to the Tribune-Review, prosecutors told the jury that Eric Cook slashed the victims more than a dozen times. Cook's attorneys argued self-defense.

He faces up to 80 years in prison.

