Donora man found guilty of attempted murder in bar fight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting a Donora man of attempted murder in a bar fight three years ago.
Two men and a woman were wounded in a knife attack at Just A Tavern in March 2019.
According to the Tribune-Review, prosecutors told the jury that Eric Cook slashed the victims more than a dozen times. Cook's attorneys argued self-defense.
He faces up to 80 years in prison.
