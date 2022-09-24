Donora man found guilty of attempted murder in bar fight

Donora man guilty of attempted murder in bar fight

Donora man guilty of attempted murder in bar fight

Donora man guilty of attempted murder in bar fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting a Donora man of attempted murder in a bar fight three years ago.

Two men and a woman were wounded in a knife attack at Just A Tavern in March 2019.

According to the Tribune-Review, prosecutors told the jury that Eric Cook slashed the victims more than a dozen times. Cook's attorneys argued self-defense.

He faces up to 80 years in prison.