Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.

Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.

According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. 

Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.

He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.

Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing. 

First published on August 23, 2022 / 3:14 AM

