$5,000 reward offered for information in 2010 Washington County homicide

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the homicide of a Washington County man last seen alive outside watering his flowers before he was found dead in 2010.

Pennsylvania State Police's criminal investigation assessment unit in Washington is continuing to investigate 52-year-old William Louis "Bill" Comer's homicide.

Comer was last seen alive by his roommate on July 7, 2010 in Donegal Township around 5:30 a.m., Pennsylvania CrimeStoppers said.

When his roommate returned home from work that evening, Crime Stoppers said Comer was dead and it appeared he'd been stabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police's Washington station at 724-223-5200, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online.