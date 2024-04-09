Where to donate your solar eclipse glasses in the Pittsburgh area

What do I do with my solar eclipse glasses?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the solar eclipse is over, it's time to figure out what to do with those safety glasses.

Some places in Western Pennsylvania are asking for them so they can give other people a chance to see the wonder we were treated to on Monday.

Now that it's over, people don't have much use for their eclipse glasses. But there is a better option than tossing the glasses in the trash can.

"People we know gave us ISO-approved glasses so those should definitely go to somebody else," Elias Salyers said.

The American Astronomical Society said all glasses compliant with ISO 12312-2 can be used for another eclipse.

Plum Borough is urging people to donate their glasses at the municipal complex to be reused. The Plum Recycling Committee will then send them to Astronomers Without Borders, which will give them to teachers and people hosting events for future eclipses.

"I had absolutely no idea that there was an eclipse coming up for somewhere else," Abby Weispfenning said. "So, I think that is absolutely fabulous, a great option and super easy to donate. For anyone to have that experience, it would be phenomenal."

Mars Area School District starts its collection on Wednesday. The glasses will go to Eclipse Glasses USA and be given to children in Latin America for an October eclipse there.

"Everyone who can't afford the glasses, I want them to be able to have them," James Salyers said.