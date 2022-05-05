Donald Trump to rally for Mehmet Oz in Greensburg; local deputies won't help with security

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Greensburg to campaign for celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

Trump last month endorsed the Republican U.S. Senate candidate ahead of the May 17 Pennsylvania primary.

Trump's website describes Friday's event as a Save America rally. It is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, and an estimated 20,000 supporters are expected to attend, according to a report in the Trib.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KDKA-TV on Thursday that about a dozen of its deputies were going to assist with security, but the county solicitor later ruled against that.

The sheriff's office said it would release a statement to media at some point, but not Thursday.

Trump endorsed Oz after the first candidate he endorsed, Sean Parnell, dropped out of the race to fight for custody of his children in a divorce battle.