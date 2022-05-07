Watch CBS News
Donald Trump holds rally in Westmoreland County for Dr. Oz

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — With just over two weeks until the Pennsylvania primary, Donald Trump visited Westmoreland County to stump for Mehmet Oz. 

The Trump-Oz rally brought people from all over the country to the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds. Trump was there to campaign for Oz, who is on the Senate campaign trail ahead of the primary. 

Oz took to the stage before the former president, saying he values life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. 

Trump echoed that, saying Oz believes in making America great again and he loves the country. Trump told the crowd that they must vote for Republicans, saying when he was in office we had the greatest economy in the history of the world with virtually no inflation. 

While speaking, Trump invited Oz on stage and praised him.

"Oz will fight to the end and always have your back," Trump said. "We can count on Dr. Oz."

"Fighting to save Pennsylvania," he added. "The world is watching."

First published on May 6, 2022 / 11:35 PM

