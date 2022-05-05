About 20,000 people expected to attend Trump-Oz rally in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Westmoreland County on Friday night to campaign for Mehmet Oz.

He endorsed the TV celebrity for Senator Pat Toomey's seat. About 20,000 people are expected to attend the rally on Friday.

It is a little less than 24 hours until the gates open for the rally, but people from across the country have made their way to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds to hear the former president. For some, these rallies are a pilgrimage for their political beliefs.

Crews are still setting the scene, as Trump supporters make their way to Mt. Pleasant Township.

"There's so much wrong with what's going on. He's doing what needs to be done in America," Ralph Pelusi, of Mississippi, said.

Whether from Texas, California, Mississippi or anywhere in between, the following for the 45th president still draws a crowd. Some drove or flew for hours to hear him speak.

"Because he's real. He's so real," Katerina Phang, of California, said.

Rick Frazier, of Ohio, said he's attended more than 50 rallies for Trump. He's been a follower since early in Trump's presidential run in 2016.

"I believed in his America first policies," he said.

Trump's endorsement carries a lot of weight among his supporters. It's been coveted by many Republicans looking to gain a seat in office. Followers are intrigued to see what Trump has to say about Oz during Friday night's rally.

"He'll choose the best candidate to beat the Democrat, and I think that's where he is with Dr. Oz and people that he chooses," Frazier said.

The gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday, and security details for the event have changed. The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office was going to have 12 deputies help Secret Service agents, but the solicitor has advised against it for liability reasons.

To this point, the county solicitor has not responded to KDKA-TV's request for comment. State police said there should be no security concerns.