Dominican news outlet finds 'ketchup boat guy' who survived on Heinz Ketchup while at sea

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Recently, we told you about the sailor who survived on Heinz Ketchup while he was stranded at sea for 24 days.

The story has inspired Heinz to find the man and get him a new boat.

Well, now it appears he has been found!

The Dominican news outlet "Emo News" posted an interview with Elvis Francois saying they tracked him down on the island of Dominica.

RELATED: Heinz trying to find 'ketchup boat guy' who survived lost at sea for 24 days

In January, Francois was repairing his boat when he was swept out to sea.

For more than three weeks, he drifted deeper into the sea where he was found by a Colombian Navy patrol plane and was rescued.

His story went international and the part about surviving on Heinz Ketchup caught everyone's attention.

Kraft-Heinz launched a campaign to find him and get him a new boa.

In Emo News' Facebook post about their interview, Heinz commented: "We've hopped into your DMs, let's get Elvis his boat!"