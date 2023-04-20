Watch CBS News
Crime

Domestic disturbance suspect found dead in sewer tunnel in Moon Township, police said

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man facing charges in connection with a domestic disturbance in Moon Township was found dead in a sewer tunnel, Allegheny County Police said.

The suspect, who is not being identified, was found dead Wednesday night in drainage sewer tunnel in a wooded area after running from police.

Officers were first called to the area hours earlier for a reported domestic disturbance overnight on Fern Hollow Road, investigators said. When officers arrived around 1:30 a.m., they found the victim's ex-boyfriend had left the home.

The man returned around 3:45 a.m., but police said he took off in his car when he saw Moon Township officers still at the victim's home.

A search of the area turned up the man's vehicle on Randy Lane. However, police said the suspect was not inside.

An arrest warrant was put out for the man charging him with harassment, police said.

After a lengthy search of the area, Moon Township police found him dead in the tunnel around 9 p.m. Investigators said he likely fell from a small cliff after abandoning his car and was able to get to the tunnel before dying.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has joined the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

First published on April 20, 2023 / 10:31 AM

