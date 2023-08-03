Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to relaunch in Pittsburgh, gifting monthly free books to children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that gifts monthly books to children, is coming back to Pittsburgh.

Each month, books are mailed to the kid's home at no cost or obligation to families. The books are free through the program's partnerships with local organizations and foundations.

When the program was paused earlier this summer, Councilman Bobby Wilson said he wanted to figure out how to relaunch it. The city, foundations and Reading Ready Pittsburgh came together to fund, house and start the program back up again, Wilson said.

Children 5 and younger within city limits and some zip codes in the Mon Valley are eligible.

"We are thankful to be able to bring back this program that will help put more books into the hands of the children of Pittsburgh," Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak said in a news release. "This beloved program will continue to inspire and instill a love of reading for years to come."

More information on the program in our area and details on how to sign up for books can be found online.