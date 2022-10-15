Dollar Bank's consolidation plan moves forward with Standard Bank acquisition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dollar Bank has announced they are moving forward with consolidation.
Due to the recent acquisition of Standard Bank, the following branches will close:
- Parkway Center Drive South
- Forbes Avenue
- Route 30 (Greensburg)
- Old William Penn Highway (Murrysville)
The employees of those branches will be relocated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.