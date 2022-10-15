Watch CBS News
Dollar Bank's consolidation plan moves forward with Standard Bank acquisition

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dollar Bank has announced they are moving forward with consolidation.

Due to the recent acquisition of Standard Bank, the following branches will close:

  • Parkway Center Drive South
  • Forbes Avenue
  • Route 30 (Greensburg)
  • Old William Penn Highway (Murrysville)

The employees of those branches will be relocated.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

