Dogtoberfest event coming to Kennywood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fast forward to next weekend. It's Dogtoberfest at Kennywood.

Just bring your pup in their best Halloween costume before the park opens next Saturday so they can take part in a parade, costume contest and photo opportunity.

You do have to register, which you can do on Kennywood's website. You also have to bring a five-pound bag of dog food that'll be donated to Animal Friends, and you will get a free ticket valid on any day that the park is open through Oct. 29.

